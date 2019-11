HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — The Washington County Board of Commissioners chambers as they fully reinstated Fairplay’s Community Volunteer Fire Department.

After a 36 month probation, Fairplay can officially function as its own entity once again.

President of the Fairplay Community Volunteer Fire Company, Jeb Eckstine, sat down with WDVM’s Mark Kraham about what the fire department did to get back to helping their community.