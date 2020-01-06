Dr. Matt Hahn runs for Congress

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Local physician, Dr. Matt Hahn, has announced his run for the Second Congressional District in West Virginia.
Dr. Hahn said it is because of his profession that made him want to run to get better health care for all.
by: Katie MisuracaPosted: / Updated:
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Local physician, Dr. Matt Hahn, has announced his run for the Second Congressional District in West Virginia.
Dr. Hahn said it is because of his profession that made him want to run to get better health care for all.