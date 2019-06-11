Chief Tom Owens retiring from Frederick County (Md.) Fire & Rescue (Part 2)

Frederick County (Md.) Fire & Rescue Chief Tom Owens reflects on the passing of firefighter Drue Jones, who died in a tractor accident this past week.
He also discusses the difficulty in finding volunteers, as well as collective bargaining issues.
