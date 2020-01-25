Burgess of Middletown, John Miller (Part 1)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Burgess of Middletown, John Miller, discusses the latest of what is happening in Middletown, MD.
Miller discusses the proposal of a rural community shuttle service and gives us an update to the streetscape project.
by: Katie MisuracaPosted: / Updated:
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Burgess of Middletown, John Miller, discusses the latest of what is happening in Middletown, MD.
Miller discusses the proposal of a rural community shuttle service and gives us an update to the streetscape project.