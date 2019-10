HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — It has been a historic few weeks in our nation’s capital. It started with a whistle blower complaint about a phone call involving President Trump and the Ukrainian President.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry with now hearings underway.

To help us break down what all this means, we are now joined by our political analyst Dr. Michael Romano.

Dr. Romano works in the Department of Political Science at Shenandoah University.