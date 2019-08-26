47th annual Western Maryland Street Rod Round Up

Issues & Insiders

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — An annual car round-up will be held at the end of the month to benefit “A Children Place” happening at the Allegany Company Fairgrounds in Cumberland, Md.

Donald Reid and Rodney Paxton tell us what people can expect this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Issues & Insiders

Trending Stories