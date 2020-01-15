Inwood man convicted of distributing child pornography

INWOOD, W.Va. (WDVM)– An Inwood man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after he was convicted of distributing child pornography.

36-year-old Timothy Himelright entered a plea agreement to dismiss counts of sexual exploitation of minors.

Himelright was originally charged for allegedly attempting to sexually abuse a minor and showing her pornographic images through the social media app called KIK. According to court documents, the victim told police he showed her naked pictures of boys and girls as young as five-to-10 years old.