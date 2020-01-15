Inwood man convicted of distributing child pornography

News

Sentenced to 10 years

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INWOOD, W.Va. (WDVM)– An Inwood man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after he was convicted of distributing child pornography.

36-year-old Timothy Himelright entered a plea agreement to dismiss counts of sexual exploitation of minors.

Himelright was originally charged for allegedly attempting to sexually abuse a minor and showing her pornographic images through the social media app called KIK. According to court documents, the victim told police he showed her naked pictures of boys and girls as young as five-to-10 years old.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories