Internship gaps from pandemic expected to change hiring practices

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — When college students graduate and begin applying for jobs, one of the things employers look for on a resume is internship experience.

With internships scarce during the pandemic, what does the future of hiring and internship experience look like?

Bridget Gainer, who is the Chief Commercial Officer at professional services firm Aon, says that companies need to start finding new ways to give students a hands-on, professional experience without having to be in the office.

She says that the demand for internships from students is high, but not enough positions to go around. Therefore, Gainer recommends getting creative — for example, writing to companies and asking if you can do a project for them, rather than a whole internship.

But despite the hardships of finding an internship during COVID, she says that there is some good news.

“Young people need to relax somewhat to the degree that employers are going to look at this time differently. They’re not going to look at it like they might have four years ago and said, ‘Well, you didn’t have anything going on, you didn’t get an internship, what was happening?'” said Gainer. “I think that on the good side, this is going to make young people more resilient and creative.”

She says that Aon will soon be offering an apprenticeship program in the greater D.C. area, affording students without college degrees the chance at an internship opportunity.