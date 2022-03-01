ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Monday, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said that he plans to not end the sister city partnership with a Russian City.

Roanoke has a partnership with Pskov, Russia.

What is a Sister City?

According to the Sister Cities International website, a sister city is a partnership between two communities in two countries. This can be a sister city, county, or state relationship. This relationship won’t be recognized until both communities sign off on the agreement. This can be the highest elected or appointed official. A city can have several sister cities.

The Roanoke Valley Sister Cities website states that President Eisenhower created the Sister Cities International network in 1956. Eisenhower thought this bond between nations would help form peace and prosperity between different communities around the world.

How does Sister Cities work?

Each sister city is comprised of seven committees in which they choose a project to work on. They also work with governments, schools universities, churches, civic/service clubs, and community festivals.

What are the sister cities of Roanoke?

Roanoke has seven sister cities: Florianópolis, Brazil, Kisumu, Kenya, Lijang, China, Opole, Poland, Pskov, Russia, Saint-Lô, France, and Wonju, Korea.

Sister City since: 1964

Roanoke and Wonju participate in cultural, educational, medical, and artistic exchanges

Gateway city to Korea’s coal, tungsten, and cement resources

Industry includes auto parts, transformers, battery manufacture, cutlery, copper wire, electronics, sporting goods, office equipment, plastics, cermics, bio-med research & products, insulation and floor tiles, cosmetics, processed/canned foods, and musical instruments

Sister City since: 1976

Roanoke and Kisumu support tech programs, scholarships, orphanage, and HIV/AIDS care

Roanoke has relationships with Agape Children’s Ministry, Salem Orphanage, New Life Babies Trust, and Kisumu Hospice

Initiatives to provide water wells in rural areas for better quality of life for those living in Kisumu and surrounded areas

Sister City since: 1992

Furnished medical supplies and equipment for hospitals, orphanages and hospice

1993 parternship between Ferrum College and the Pskov Pedagogical Institute ( now Pskov State University)

Russians students received scholarships to study at Ferrum College for a semester and Ferrum students have worked, studied and interned in Pskov

Sister City since: 1995

Reciprocal visits between cities

Roanoke and Florianópolis had exchanges in arts, concert performances, economic development, social services, and univeristy linkages

Raised funds to support Love’s Little Nest, an orphanage/school for children living with HIV/AIDS and children whose parents have died of the disease

Sister City since: 1995

Opole is the center for industry, trade banking, culture and education

Operates central heating plant, water treatment, and sewage facilities

Sister City since: 1996

U.S. connection: Virginians learn the process of curing ham and Yunnan Province had it’s first tabbaco plants that were transplanted from Virginia

Sister City since: 1998

Virginians in the Infantry Regiment helped liberate St.-Lô on July 19, 1944

In 1999 the city dedicated a bridge called the Pont de Roanoke

How do Sister relationships develop?

There are several ways these relationships develop either through preexisting mayoral relationships, trade relationships, historical connections, ancestral/demographic connections, expatriate communities, shared geographic/sector challenges, faith-based groups, and personal experiences ranging from study/work abroad to marriages

What are Virginia’s other sister cities by state?

Virginia City Sister Cities Alexandria Gyumri, Armenia

Caen, France

Helsingborg, Sweden

Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom Arlington San Miguel, El Salvadoror

Reims, France

Aachen, Germany

Coyoacan, Mexico

Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine Charlottesville Pleven, Bulgaria

Besancon, France

Winneba, Ghano (Friendship City)

Poggio a Caiano, Italy Chesapeake Joinville, Brazil Gordonsville Thoré-la-Rochette, France Hampton Vendome, France

Pietermaritzburg Msunduzi, South Africa

Anyang, South Korea

Southampton, England, United Kingdom Lynchburg Rueil Malmaison, France

Glauchau, Germany Newport News Taizhou, China

Greifswald, Germany

Neyagawa, Japan Norfolk Halifax, Canada

Ningbo, China

Toulon, France

Wilhelmshaven, Germany

Tema, Ghana

Kochi, India

Kitakyushu, Japan

Cagayan de Oro, Philippines

Kalinigrad, Russia

Norfolk County, England, United Kingdom Richmond Zhengzhou, China

Saitama (Urawa), Japan

Segou, Mali

Windhoek, Namibia

Richmond upon Thames, England, United Kingdom Suffolk Oderzo, Italy

Suffolk, United Kingdom Virginia Beach Waiblingen, Germany

Miyazaki, Japan

San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua (Friendship City)

Moss, Norway

Olongapo, Philippines

Ards and North Down Borough, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom Information from the 2018 Annual Impact Report from Sister Cities website (sistercities.org)

What is a Friendship City?

A Friendship City is considered less formal than a sister city. In some cases, it is used as a first stage in the relationship, in which afterward an agreement for a long-term relationship may be formed.