The Latest: Trudeau says Canadians rejected negativity

TORONTO (AP) — The latest on Canada’s national elections (all times local):

1:30 a.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians rejected division and negativity and elected a progressive agenda.

Trudeau beat his Conservative rival and won a second term in Canada’s national elections Monday, losing the majority but delivering unexpectedly strong results despite having been weakened by a series of scandals that tarnished his image as a liberal icon.

Trudeau broke protocol by speaking just as Conservative rival Andrew Scheer started giving his speech.

Trudeau’s Liberal party was projected to win the most seats in Parliament, but short of a majority, meaning it will have to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation.

Trudeau says for those who didn’t vote for him he will work for them.

1 a.m.

Opposition New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh says he has congratulated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and will be a constructive participant in the new Parliament.

Trudeau’s Liberal party was projected to win the most seats in the 338-seat Parliament in Monday’s national elections. That outcome would give it the best chance to form a government. Still, the Liberals were poised to fall short of a majority, meaning they will have to rely on an opposition party to stay in power.

Trudeau is expected to rely on the leftist New Democrat for support at times to pass legislation.

10:30 p.m.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is projecting Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will win a minority government.

Trudeau appeared to overcome a challenge in Monday’s national elections from the rival Conservatives four years after he channeled his father’s star power to become prime minister.

CBC projects Trudeau’s Liberals won’t win the majority of seats in Parliament and will have to rely on another party to pass legislation.

Handsome and charismatic, Trudeau reasserted liberalism in 2015 after almost 10 years of Conservative Party government in Canada, but a series of scandals combined with high expectations have damaged his prospects.

10:20 p.m.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation says Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will hold on to control of Canada’s government.

Trudeau appeared to overcome a challenge in Monday’s national elections from the rival Conservatives four years after he channeled his father’s star power to become prime minister.

CBC did not say whether Trudeau’s Liberals had won enough seats to win a majority in Parliament or would have to form a minority government.

10 p.m.

Polls are closing across Canada and returns from the parliamentary elections will start flooding in as the country awaits word whether Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government will remain in power.

The 47-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he won in 2015 but a combination of scandal and high expectations has damaged his prospects.

9:25 p.m.

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are dominating early returns in Atlantic Canada but it’s not the sweep that painted the entire region red during the parliamentary elections in 2015.

Early results have the Liberals leading in 25 of the region’s 32 ridings, the Conservatives in five, the New Democrat Party in one and, in something of a surprise, the Greens in one: Fredericton, New Brunswick.

The Liberals had never expected to repeat their 2015 sweep of Atlantic Canada. But they can’t afford to sustain many losses and hold on to power.



7:40 p.m.

Polls in Atlantic Canada are closing in a federal election that could topple Justin Trudeau and his Liberal party from power.

Trudeau won every seat in Atlantic Canada in 2015. That was the start of a wave that helped Trudeau win a majority of seats in Parliament.

Polling stations in Newfoundland closed earlier and now polls are closing in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.



7:05 p.m.

Polls have closed in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Newfoundland and Labrador and results in Canada’s federal election will now start to trickle in.

Canadians are electing a new Parliament after a tight election campaign that has raised the threat of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being knocked from power after one term.



9 a.m.

Canadians are electing a new Parliament on Monday after a tight election campaign that has raised the threat of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being knocked from power after one term.



Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party could lose to the rival Conservatives, or perhaps win but still fail to get a majority of seats in Parliament and have to rely on an opposition party to remain in power.

Not in 84 years has a first-term Canadian prime minister with a parliamentary majority lost a bid for re-election.