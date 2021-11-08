Sleaze claims roiling UK govt put Johnson under pressure

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Minster’s Questions at Parliament in London, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to talk about climate change. But his opponents want to focus on sleaze.

As a United Nations climate summit aimed at staving off catastrophic global warming enters its final week in Glasgow, Scotland, host Johnson is facing a barrage of criticism in London over his attempts to change the system that oversees lawmakers’ standards.

On Monday, the House of Commons will hold an emergency debate on political ethics after the government tried to block the suspension of a Conservative lawmaker found guilty of breaching lobbying rules. Opposition parties say the episode has revealed a Conservative government that plays fast and loose with the rules, and they want a public inquiry into corruption allegations.

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said Johnson should apologize to the nation and “clean out the filthy Augean stable he has created.”

The prime minister won’t be in the House of Commons for Monday’s debate, however. He was visiting a hospital 250 miles (400 kilometers) away in northern England on what his office said was a long-planned trip.

Johnson insisted his government took setting ethics standards for members of Parliament seriously.

“I think it is very important that we get this right,” he said. “We are going to make every effort to get it right. We are going to hold MPs to account. MPs should not break the rules.”

The lobbying episode is the latest fuel for allegations that Johnson and his Conservative government don’t follow rules that apply to everyone else.

Lawsuits have been launched over the government’s awarding of tens of millions of pounds (dollars) in contracts to provide equipment and services during the coronavirus pandemic — often in haste and with little oversight.

Home Secretary Priti Patel was allowed to keep her job after she was found to have bullied members of staff. Johnson himself has been criticized for accepting expensive holidays in Mustique and Spain, and faces investigation by Parliament’s standards watchdog over the source of money that was used to refurbish his apartment in Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence.

The issue hit a boiling point after the House of Commons standards committee recommended a 30-day suspension of Conservative legislator Owen Paterson for lobbying on behalf of two companies that were paying him more than 100,000 pounds ($137,000) a year. The Commons Standards Committee said Paterson’s actions were an “egregious case of paid advocacy” and had “brought the House into disrepute.”

Instead of backing the committee’s decision, as has happened in all similar cases for decades, Conservative lawmakers were ordered by the government to oppose it and instead to call for an overhaul of the whole standards process.

That vote on Wednesday sparked fury — and not just from the opposition. Generally supportive newspapers reflected the anger, with the Daily Mail proclaiming: “Shameless MPs Slink Back Into Sleaze.”

The next day the government did a U-turn, saying it would look for cross-party consensus on overhauling the disciplinary process. Paterson abruptly quit Parliament after 24 years as a lawmaker.

The Paterson scandal has sparked calls from transparency groups for a review of rules on lawmakers holding second jobs. Members of Parliament are allowed to earn outside income on top of their 82,000 pound ($110,000) annual salaries, as long as they declare it and it does not shade into lobbying.

Environment Minister George Eustice said the uproar was a “storm in a teacup” of little interest to the wider public.

But former Conservative Prime Minister John Major lashed out at Johnson, saying the way the Conservative government had acted was “shameful, wrong and unworthy of this or indeed any government.”

“There’s a general whiff of ‘we are the masters now’ about their behavior,’” Major told the BBC. “It has to stop, it has to stop soon.”