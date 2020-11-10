Prime minister condemns Muslims’ lack of support for imprisoned Uyghurs

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The East Turkestan Government in Exile is making headway in its efforts to rescue millions of people imprisoned in Chinese concentration camps.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Salih Hudayar shared some of the progress: in October, Senate lawmakers introduced a resolution to designate the human rights abuses as a genocide, and the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) has urged the international criminal court’s chief prosecutor to do so as well. The complaint is backed by 63 parliamentarians from 14 countries.

Hudayar is calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to introduce similar legislation, and on Tuesday he condemned Muslims for their lack of support. “The Muslim world needs to break their silence and come to the aid of the most oppressed Muslims in the world and that is the Muslims of East Turkestan,” he said.

China has established hundreds of concentration camps across the country. Activists believe it’s to stop the Uyghurs’ fight for independence. “Aside from locking up millions of people in concentration camps, prisons, and using them as slave labor or killing them for their organs, we suspect China might be engaging in or planning to engage in biological warfare against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples,” Hudayar said.

“When I was living in East Turkestan the Chinese government forcibly sterilized me and thousands of other Uyghur Turkic women,” said internment camp survivor Zumret Dawut. “My entire neighborhood and its surroundings have been destroyed as part of China’s efforts to ‘modernize’ East Turkestan.”

Dawut spoke of rape, torture, execution, and forced medication. Women are being forced into marriage. They’re committing suicide. Outside the camps, she says families are being surveilled by so-called “relatives” who live, eat, and sleep with them to monitor their actions. Children are being sent to boarding schools where they’re being taught to hate the Uyghur culture and become “loyal Chinese citizens.”

After Dawut shared her story at the United Nations, her father was arrested and murdered in China. “Even right now as I speak I might be paying a price,” she said, “but our people are paying a price every day.”

The prime minister supports President Donald Trump’s tough stance on China and is wary of how president-elect Joe Biden’s administration might affect his organization’s efforts. The Chinese government has yet to congratulate Biden.