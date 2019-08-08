Modi’s Hindu vision of India sees smooth passage on Kashmir

FILE – In this April 8, 2019, file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah attends the release of BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming general elections in New Delhi, India. Modi’s vision of a Hindu India took a leap forward with his government’s decision in August to subsume Kashmir into the federal government by eliminating its special status and allowing anyone to buy property and move into the state, raising fears among residents that they will lose their distinct identity. Modi’s home minister, Amit Shah, considered the architect of the Hindu nationalist-led government’s aggressive agenda to convert India from a secular, multicultural democracy into a distinctly Hindu, culturally and politically homogenous state, sold the new policy on Kashmir to parliament by equating it with Pakistan, India’s staunch foe. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Hindu India has taken a leap forward with his government’s decision to subsume Muslim-majority Kashmir into the federal government by eliminating its special status and allowing anyone to buy property and move into the state, raising fears among residents that they will lose their distinct identity.

He managed to do that by pushing his agenda through a Parliament that has no united opposition, presenting him with no obstacles and suggesting that his entire Hindu nationalist agenda will enjoy a smooth passage.

This situation favoring Modi is likely to intensify next year when one third of the seats in the upper house of Parliament, where his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party doesn’t hold a majority, are up for grabs.