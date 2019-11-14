Islamic Jihad says cease-fire reached to fighting in Gaza

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Israeli aircraft have struck Islamic Jihad targets throughout the Gaza Strip while the militant group rained scores of rockets into Israel for a second straight day as the heaviest round of fighting in months showed no signs of ending. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Islamic Jihad militant group early Thursday announced a cease-fire ending two days of heavy fighting with Israel.

Spokesman Musab al-Berim said the Egyptian-brokered deal went into effect at 530 a.m. (0330 GMT).

He said the cease-fire was based on a list of demands presented by his group late Wednesday, including a halt to Israeli targeted killings of the group’s leaders. The fighting broke out early Tuesday after Israel killed a senior commander of the militant group.

The rare targeted killing by Israel sparked the heaviest fighting with Gaza militants since May. Islamic Jihad fired some 400 rockets toward Israel, while Israel responded with scores of airstrikes.

Palestinian officials reported 32 deaths, including a 7-year-old boy and six members of a single family.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which rarely acknowledges unofficial deals with militant groups.

But U.N. and Islamic Jihad officials were in touch Wednesday with Egyptian mediators, who typically broker deals to end fighting in Gaza.