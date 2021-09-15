Germany says China has refused port stopover by warship

BERLIN (AP) — Germany said Wednesday that China has rejected a planned stopover of a German warship in a Chinese port.

The frigate left Germany last month for a tour of the Indo-Pacific region as part of the German government’s effort to increase its activities there.

“After some consideration, China has decided that it does not want a port visit from the German frigate Bayern,” said Maria Adebahr, a German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman. “We have taken note of that.”

Part of Germany’s recently announced new Indo-Pacific strategy includes an emphasis on free passage for ships, particularly through the Strait of Malacca that links the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean.