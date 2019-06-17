France vows to help Ukraine peace efforts

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy before a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to help Ukraine’s new president in his efforts to bring peace in the east of the country and in talking to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a visit to Paris on Monday that the only way to solve the conflict is the diplomatic way and to maintain sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskiy says that “Europe won’t feel in security as long as Russia pretends there is no rule of law.”

Macron said he will keep working to revive talks Ukraine in the “Normandy format,” which involves Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany. He acknowledged little progress has been made in recent months.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine, where government troops have been fighting Russia-backed separatists for five years, has left at least 13,000 dead.