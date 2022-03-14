AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tesla founder and billionaire Elon Musk wants to fight Russian president Vladimir Putin for Ukraine.

At least, that’s what Musk said on his Twitter account.

Musk challenged Putin to “single combat” in a tweet at 6:09 a.m. Monday.

“I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat,” the tweet said. The Russian words in the tweet translate directly to Vladimir Putin, according to Google Translate.

Musk said the stakes of the fight would be “Україна.” Translated to English, that’s Ukraine. Musk doubled down on the offer an hour later, asking Putin in Russian if he would accept the challenge.

When responding to the follow-up question, one user asked, “Did you think this through?” Musk replied, “I am absolutely serious.”

Last month, Musk said he would send SpaceX’s Starlink broadband internet service to Ukraine after a request from one of its leaders. The combat related to the Russian invasion knocked out much of the country’s connectivity.

Musk also tweeted recently that Starlink will not block Russian news sources despite getting requests from some governments.