Inside the Numbers: West Virginia at TCU

West Virginia and TCU first met at the Blue Bonnet Bowl in 1984. WVU won that game 31-14. It was nearly 30 years until they met again, when TCU won 39-38 in double overtime in 2012.

Fast forward to 2019: West Virginia junior quarterback Jarret Doege is off to a great start as a starter. He has completed 48 of 68 passes for 538 yards and four touchdowns in the Mountaineers last two games.

TCU is coming off a tough loss to Oklahoma. True freshman quarterback Max Duggan is having a decent year, completing nearly 55 percent of his passes for almost 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is also a talented runner scoring 6 touchdowns on the ground. However, Duggan is also susceptible to some mistakes. He has thrown 8 interceptions.

The West Virginia loss last week erased any hopes of playing in a bowl game this year. TCU, on the other hand, must beat WVU to go bowling.

WVU does have pride to play for, though, and the opportunity to finish Neal Brown’s first season at West Virginia with a 5-8 record.

All things considered, this has been a good first year for Brown. He got a huge win at Kansas State two weeks ago which will help to build the program. And if history is any indication, this train is on the right track. Brown went 4-8 in his first season at Troy. The next three years he went a combined 31-8.