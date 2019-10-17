Inside the Numbers: West Virginia at Oklahoma

The last time WVU beat Oklahoma, it was 2008 and this pregame speech lit a fire under the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers shocked the world, hammering Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl 48-28.

Since then, it has been all Sooners. In fact, Oklahoma is the only Big 12 team the Mountaineers have not beaten since joining the Big 12 — OU is 7-0 in that span.

The West Virginia defense will have its hands full with the Oklahoma offense. The Sooners are averaging 50 points per game and 621 yards of total offense per game.

Depending on his status, all eyes from both fan bases will be on WVU quarterback Austin Kendall. He was at Oklahoma before coming to Morgantown and was behind Heisman Trophy Winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray on the depth chart.

Kendall got banged up last week but will definitely want to play against his former team. However, he can’t try and force anything if he does end up playing. Kendall has passed for more than 1200 yards and thrown 9 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He must keep the turnover count to zero in this one.

Let’s end with the number 34: West Virginia is a 34-point underdog to Oklahoma. However, I believe they were a heavy underdog in that Fiesta Bowl too.