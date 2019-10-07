Inside the Numbers: Texas at West Virginia

Let’s start with the number 2, because it was this two point conversion by Will Grier last year that sealed the victory for the Mountaineers in Austin.

The number for this year’s meeting is 41.8. Texas is averaging 41.8 points per game. So the key is going to be to try and limit the touchdowns and hold Texas to field goals.

One way to do that is by winning downs, in other words holding the opponent to short gains or negative yards. WVU has recorded 11 sacks which ranks 2nd in the Big 12 and 29th nationally. The Mountaineers have also recovered three fumbles which is tops in the Big 12.

There is the potential to move the ball and score some points against Texas. The Longhorns allow 436.5 yards per game. Austin Kendall and Sam James seem to be building better chemistry as James is now 10th in the Big 12 with 236 receiving yards.

WVU will not want to get into a shootout with Texas but the big key is to keep it close. Under Head Coach Tom Herman Texas is 8-8 in games decided by less than 10 points.

Our final number is 15 — is how many yards you can get penalized if you give a horns down. You know, I did it on the field live on Mountaineer GameDay last year in Austin and the Mountaineers won. So what are you going to do, Texas? Come penalize me! Horns Down!