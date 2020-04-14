Inpro Technologies Inc. changes the game with respirator-cleaning machine

"This could really change the game for essential workers."

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Frederick’s family-owned business Inpro Technologies is looking to think outside the box when it comes to helping essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hospitals already use UV, they might have some sort of box or with a light in it that’s very low power and you can put a mask in there and let it run for five-to-10 minutes and it will get disinfected,” said President Eric Couch. “What we’re doing is shortening that time by increasing the power delivered to the mask.”

Inpro Technologies has designed a prototype for a DECON95 System, an on-site UVGI unit that can decontaminate and re-use personal protective equipment, like N-95 respirators. The machine will use Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation to decontaminate any and all equipment items.

“The hospitals, even in their dire situation, won’t accept the device without FDA approval,” said Couch. “Instead of throwing up our hands, we needed to continue on.”

And, with hopes of winning the emerging approval from the FDA, their machines can be fast-tracked to mass manufacture the equipment needed for front-line health care workers.

“We’re optimistic we can get through the FDA process,” said Couch. “The way things are looking, the crisis isn’t going to be over in two weeks and we’re going to need these types of solutions.”

With pending FDA approval, the machines will be able to disinfect 10,000 to 12,000 masks per day.

“We got involved because we live in this community and have family members on the front lines,” said Couch. “Anything we can do to help, it’s our job as community members to do just that.”