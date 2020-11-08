INOVA Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center named a top nursing home

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — INOVA Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has been named a top nursing home by U.S. News and World Report.

The center is among the 21% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities that have been recognized. The facility achieved a “high performing” ranking for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.

The qualifying factors include safety, care and outcomes.

“We are so proud of this recognition with over 15,000 nursing homes in the industry, this really puts us in the top 20% of facilities in the nation, so it says a lot,” said Tabitha Culberson, Assistant Vice President of campus and clinical operations at INOVA Loudoun.

The center also won the honor in 2019.