Inova health system lays off 427 employees amid COVID-19

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM)– While working to fight the virus along with the shortage of life-saving protective gear, hospitals are facing many challenges while on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

Inova health systems eliminated 427 positions due to the pandemic. On Thursday President and CEOA J. Stephen Jones announced in a letter the COVID-19 crisis has created a decline in clinical activity resulting in Inova health systems losing hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.

“With conditions changing day-by-day, we are working diligently to adapt and take necessary actions to ensure the long-term health of our organization into the future,” Jones said in a public letter.

Governor Northam has extended the state’s non-essential medical procedures until May 1st in an effort to provide enough PPE to essential workers. Jones thanked employees in his letter and says Inova is committed to taking care of patients.

“These are exceedingly difficult times the most heart heavy days I have ever known as a leader…My confidence in our long-term prospects has never been greater, and that’s in the face of challenges that none of us could have ever envisioned we would face,” said Jones.

Inova Health is reported to have 18,000 team members.