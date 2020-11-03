Inmate deliberately coughs on officer, charged with assault

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, many have been taking precautions to keep themselves and others around them safe by wearing a mask, staying home if you have symptoms and shielding any coughs or sneezes. This was not the case for an inmate in the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center.

Early Sunday morning, before 5 a.m., Prince William County Officers responded to the ADC to investigate an assault. Their investigation found that an inmate assaulted an officer by deliberately coughing on them.

Robert Richard Miller

The inmate, Robert Richard Miller, has been charged with assault and battery on a corrections officer after assaulting them.

He remains in jail and will return to court in January.