Inline hockey rink re-opens in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Germantown’s newly renovated inline hockey rink reopened Saturday with the help of the Washington Capitals.

The brand-new Ridge Road Recreational Park inline hockey rink is the work of a partnership between the Washington Capitals and Montgomery Parks.

Peter Robinson, director of Youth Hockey Development for the Caps, said, “Our goal here is to grow the game, by removing those barriers in terms of equipment and facilities, so that everyone who wants to play hockey, can play hockey.”

Kids, parents and fans came out in team colors to show their support for Washington’s hockey team.

“We go to a lot of Caps games, we go to a lot of Hershey Bears games, so it’s cool to have something like this in our area,” said Debi Hampton, a hockey fan and resident of Frederick County.

Kids who stayed for the clinic were able to practice their skills and learn a thing or two.

Hampton brought her son for the ribbon-cutting and the clinic.

She said, “I thought this would be a great opportunity for him to learn how to play and get involved in the sport.”

“It goes beyond the rink, its not just about doing something physically active, it’s about learning those skills they can take and use throughout their life,” said Robinson.

The Caps and Montgomery Parks are looking forward to next spring, when another renovated inline hockey rink is set to open in Silver Spring.