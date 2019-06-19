Initiative teaches indicators of substance misuse

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–A collaboration of organizations brought an educational trailer into Washington County, teaching parents and caregivers the signs of substance misuse.

The Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Maryland partnered with Code 3 to bring communities a tour of a teenage bedroom that shows possible warning signs of substance abuse.

According to RALI, many physical and behavioral changes could indicate that an individual is misusing prescription opioids or illegal drugs.

“A number have left upset when seeing certain items in the trailer that they have recently seen either in their child’s car or bedroom,” said Joe Abdalla, executive director of Code 3, “And our hope is that when they see these items as well as the behavioral changes in their kid, they can talk to a preventive specialist, a family doctor to get their kids some help.”

The trailer has visited four other states apart from Maryland.

