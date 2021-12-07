inFocus: A look at the Arc of Washington County

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Arc of Washington County is centered around the needs of those living with a disability by focusing on their home and work life and how they can give to the community.

The non-profit was founded in 1952 and helps people like David Goforth who are living with a disability.

“I love the Arc. They take me out communities,” said Goforth.

Programs at the Arc take a person-centered approach through a guided process for learning how someone wants to live at home, work, or in the community.

“We provide a wide array of services to folks with disabilities that start with our residential services. We own about 60 homes in the community and people live with us 24/7 and we provide their supports throughout the day,” said Troy Vanscoyoc, the executive director of the Arc of Washington County.

Although their current admin and employment building is under construction most of the work they do, is in outreach.

“The Arc has a philosophy of community integration and employment first, so if we’re doing our services, right, and folks can and want to be out in the community, they’re typically out in the community,” said Vanscoyoc.

For David and other clients, it’s an opportunity to be able to work. The building allows them to work on employment services like applying for jobs, and creating a resume.

One parent, whose daughter has been working with the non-profit for years, says no other organization can compare.

“My daughter has been with the Arc since probably 1993. She started with outreach where they come to your home and take them out for a while in the evening. She’s in a townhome in Smithsburg, with a roommate and they have house staff whenever they’re home. She seems to like it,” said Dot Kalback, the client’s parent.

Kalback said that her daughter has been progressing thanks to working through the Arc.

“Jen has mild cognitive impairment and had a psychotic episode when she was about 18, so there’s some mental health issues. The programs are far better than any we had seen in the past change is a little hard for her,” said Kalback.

The Arc of Washington County is currently hiring caregivers and direct support professionals.