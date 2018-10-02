inFOCUS
It’s estimated that nearly one million people will be living with Parkinson’s Disease in the U.S. by 2020, and about 60,000 Americans are diagnosed every year. We will interview local patients are caregivers about this devastating disease and how they navigate resources locally. Special guests Khaliah Ali talks to us about her late father Muhammad Ali, and Jonna Mendez about her late husband, Tony Mendez about their high profile journey.
