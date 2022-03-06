MARYLAND (WDVM) — Drivers traveling in and around the Maryland National Capital Region should expect higher traffic volumes on Monday, according to Maryland State Police.

The Maryland State Police respects people’s First Amendment rights while maintaining a high level of public safety and working to fulfill the statewide law enforcement responsibilities. As a planned convoy makes its way to the area along the I-495 Capital Beltway, law enforcement officials will continue to keep traffic flowing and improve traffic flow.

Police from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Automotive Safety Enforcement Division, and stations across the state have been sent to handle any law violation. In addition, they work together with our federal, state, and local partners to reduce traffic congestion as commercial, recreational, and passenger vehicles travel across Maryland and the surrounding states.

People are also reminded of the dangers of spreading misinformation and disinformation on social media about the convoys and potential protests. For the most up-to-date traffic alerts and road conditions, go to roads.maryland.gov.