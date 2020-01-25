Idaho man faces abduction charges in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– An Idaho man is facing abduction charges after he fled with his child to Montgomery County.

Montgomery County police have charged Chase Rodgers with custodial abduction after he took his son from Idaho to Montgomery County.

Chase Zarek Rodgers

According to police, Rodgers was in a custody dispute at the time and had come to be with family members in Montgomery county. During the investigation, police obtained a warrant for his arrest for hiding a child in the state of Maryland.

“You can’t just pick up your child and run away. That’s where the parental abduction charges come into play, it was being adjudicated and if you leave while being adjudicated it’s not a final answer,” said Jordan Thomas, captain of the Montgomery County police department.

Rodgers’ son was found safe and unharmed. Rodgers was arrested in Arizona and will be extradited to Montgomery County where he will face abduction charges.