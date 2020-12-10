Iconic Star Theater changing hands

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — An eastern panhandle landmark has changed hands.

The Star Theatre has been a fixture in this charming town of Berkeley Springs. It sits just across the street from the Morgan County Courthouse and is closing in on a full century as a gathering spot in what was originally known as the town of Bath, where George Washington would indulge in the town’s mineral springs.

Barbara Anderson lives in Berkeley Springs and says “it’s a great asset for the town. It’s a wonderful place to gather. When we have friends visiting, we take them there for movies. We’ve always really enjoyed going to the Star Theatre. The popcorn is great.”

It seems everyone feels a connection to the Star Theatre, a place associated with special family experiences.

Laura Smith with Travel Berkeley Springs says the theatre “is a cornerstone of the town. You can talk to lots of adults who have been coming to the movies here since 1977. When I first moved here I brought my kids here to see Bambi.”

But the recent passing of Jeannie Mozier, a most prominent town leader, makes the sale of the theater bittersweet. She and her husband once owned it. It has just been purchased by the owners of the Fairfax Coffee Shop in the heart of town.

“So we think it’s a wonderful asset,” says Anderson. “And we miss Jeannie. She was also just such a great character. And somebody who invested in the town. And she helped make it a special place.”

As Laura Smith recalls, “Jeannie was behind the concession stand. She was the lady some of the kids called ‘with the wand.’ That would make sure they all behaved themselves while they were here at the theatre. It was certainly the weekend hot spot for everyone including the tourists.”

Whatever the future of the Star Theatre, the legacy of Jeannie Mozier will be part of it.

As soon as the pandemic is behind us, the theater will reopen, along with its vintage 1949 popcorn machine.