‘I have guns and ammo’: Virtual trail left behind by Trump supporters killed during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — In the wake of Wednesday’s pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol — which many say was incited by President Donald Trump himself — four of the president’s supporters are dead.

As the dust settles at the Capitol following the surge and break-in by a throng of rioters, the country, and the FBI, are taking closer looks at the people who participated.

Social media posts left behind by Benjamin Phillips, 50; Rosanne Boyland, 34; Ashli Babbit, 35; and Kevin Greeson, 55; give clues as to the supporters’ mindsets ahead of the riot that would end their lives.

According to NBC News, Kevin Greeson left messages on conservative social media site Parler ahead of his death, reading, “I’m in… call me I have guns and ammo!” Greeson also reportedly replied to posts from the far-right Proud Boys group, in addition to posting that he hoped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi contracted COVID-19 and died.

“Let’s take this f—— country BACK!!!” Greeson is said to have posted on Dec. 17. “Load your guns and take to the streets!”

Greeson’s wife Kristi has not confirmed whether the Parler account belonged to her husband, but NBC News reports it has verified photos posted to the account match ones on Greeson’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The family of 55-year-old Greeson says he suffered a heart attack. In a statement, the family said, “Kevin was an advocate of President Trump and attended the event on January 6, 2020 to show his support. He was not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions.”

Rosanne Boyland, of Kennesaw, Georgia, meanwhile, was a staunch believer in the far-right QAnon online conspiracy theory, which alleges high-profile Democrats, celebrities and even companies like Wayfair are involved in a wide-reaching pedophilia sex trade.

That’s according to her sister, Lonna Cave, who tells the Associated Press that her sister was a recovering drug addict who was hoping to become a sobriety counselor — but her deepening belief in unfounded conspiracy theories, Cave says, ended with her death after the riot.

“She would text me some things, and I would be like, ‘Let me fact-check that.’ And I’d sit there and I’d be like, ‘Well, I don’t think that’s actually right,’” Cave, told AP. “We got in fights about it, arguments.”

One of those beliefs was that Pres. Trump rightfully won the 2020 Presidential Election — despite all evidence and certification to the contrary.

Boyland’s Facebook page featured several pro-Trump posts and unproven claims, AP reports. Belief in these theories, and choosing to act in the name of them, Boyland’s sister says, “cost her life.” NBC affiliate WXIA reports she died of a medical emergency.

Less is known about 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips, whose death has been reported as a stroke. He was a computer programmer who founded a social media site called “Trumparoo” which also helped supporters find rides to the Capitol protest.

On the morning of the day he died, he’s reported as saying the protest signified, “the first day of the rest of our lives.”

Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt‘s death was likely the most publicized. The 35-year-old was inadvertently shot by Capitol Police during the melee. Like Boyland, Babbitt’s social media pages contained a multitude of Trump-advanced claims and rants against targeted groups like illegal immigrants.

Babbitt, whose death was caught on video, was also a proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory and a fierce advocate for Trump against detractors.

The other rioters

Meanwhile, many of the riot participants are already facing criminal charges.

Adam Johnson, 36, believed to be the man seen waving and smiling while carrying the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested Friday in Florida.

Criminal law expert Jeffrey Swartz told WFLA in Tampa the rioters could face a variety of charges.

“These are burglars, they are insurrectionists, they have committed thefts and armed offenses, threatened congress members, they are looking at the type of charges that could get them decades if not the remainder of their life in prison,” said Swartz.

Johnson was ultimately charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

On Saturday morning, the Department of Justice announced two other suspects who have been formally charged: Jacob Chansley/Jake Angeli, of Arizona, and Derrick Evans, of West Virginia.

The FBI is currently asking the public for any information they might have to identify anyone else who participated. If you have any information, you’re asked to call (888) 283-8477.