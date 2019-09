We will update this information as it becomes available

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One lane has been reopened on I-70 WB near MD 65, around the Hagerstown Outlets, after a two-vehicle crash.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 10:30 on Thursday morning. Washington County Dispatch says the incident involves a tractor-trailer and a dump truck.

