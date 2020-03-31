YMCA of Frederick County offering childcare for essential service employees

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Essential personnel still need to report to work, but it can be difficult when there’s no childcare in place to help.

That’s why the YMCA of Frederick County has received approval as an essential personnel child care location in the wake of this national pandemic.

The YMCA now offers early learning child care and school-age child care, and full-day emergency care for first responders, military, hospital personnel and other essential staff. Even with a surge in the number of children, officials say they will still enforce social distancing and sanitation techniques.