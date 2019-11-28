Yes, the Holiday Blues are real

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The famed songwriter says, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year“. So what do you do when the world around you is wrapped in red and green and you’re feeling blue?

The holiday season can be a lot to handle. All of the parties, celebrations, and social gatherings. For some, being surrounded by loved ones and all the seasonal festivities is the best thing ever, but for others, it can be filled with sadness, loneliness, and anxiety.

But why? Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Robert Mannis says it could be one’s way of dealing with traumatic events that have happened in the past, almost like PTSD.

“It’s not bad to struggle emotionally with the disconnect between the collective affirmations of what a wonderful time of year this is,” said Mannis. “There’s nothing wrong with you. You didn’t do anything bad, it’s just the byproduct of unfortunately how you were raised. So don’t judge yourself negatively and beat yourself up for your struggle at this time of year. “

Holiday Depression should not be confused for Seasonal Depression, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). SAD is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons and light.