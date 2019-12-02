Woman’s body found in woods, death ruled a homicide

DICKERSON, Md. (WDVM) — A woman’s body was found Friday afternoon in the woods near Old Hundred Road. Police say there was an apparent gunshot wound on her body and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has since ruled the death a homicide.

Police have identified the victim as Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro, 19, of Washington, D.C.

The Montgomery County Police Department asks anyone with information about the murder is asked to call detectives in the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.