Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Woman suffers serious injuries after a vehicle collision in Frederick

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A woman suffered serious injuries after a car collision in Frederick Thursday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, the woman, described to be in her 60s, was driving along Route 26 when she was struck by a van that had crossed over the center line.

This happened shortly after 8 a.m. and police say a witness called in the accident.

The woman, conscious at the time, was transported by helicopter to shock trauma with serious injuries.

The male driver of the van, and a young female passenger refused treatment.

Maryland State Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories