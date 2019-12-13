Woman suffers serious injuries after a vehicle collision in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A woman suffered serious injuries after a car collision in Frederick Thursday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, the woman, described to be in her 60s, was driving along Route 26 when she was struck by a van that had crossed over the center line.

This happened shortly after 8 a.m. and police say a witness called in the accident.

The woman, conscious at the time, was transported by helicopter to shock trauma with serious injuries.

The male driver of the van, and a young female passenger refused treatment.

Maryland State Police continue to investigate.