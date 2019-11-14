Woman sexually assaulted, suspect at-large

Police say the suspect has specific features that could help the public identify him.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Police say a woman was sexually assaulted near Clopper Lake in Gaithersburg on Saturday.

Montgomery County Police are still looking for a suspect. The victim says she was walking along a paved path when a man pulled her into the woods and assaulted her.

She was able to scream and the suspect ran off. Another person heard her scream and came to help.

“Our suspect is described as a black male, about 6-foot tall, slim build, pretty much wearing all dark clothing. He came out of the woodline, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her. One unique identifier about him that our victim described is he has a scar running from his mouth to his cheekbone on one side of his face,” said Officer Rick Goodale with MCP.

Police say anyone with information on the suspect should call Crime Stoppers of Montgomery County. If the information leads to an arrest, they could be eligible for a $10,000 reward.