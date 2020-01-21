Woman sexually assaulted in Gaithersburg, suspect sought

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division is searching for a suspect in a sexual assault case that happened in Gaithersburg, Maryland on Monday morning.

Detectives say a woman was touched inappropriately by a man who came up behind her while she was walking in the area of Mountain Laurel Lane and Flower Hill Way sometime between 6 and 7 a.m.

The victim told detectives the suspect was a black male, standing around 5’07”, weighing approximately 175 pounds, with a medium build. His age is undetermined.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or have information to contact detectives at the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.