School employees accused of assaulting children with disabilities
Woman rescued from house fire dies days later

The woman was one of two adults rescued from a house fire on Tuesday

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A woman who was rescued from a house fire last Tuesday in Frederick has now died.

According to Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services, the woman, who is believed to be in her thirties, died Sunday evening.

She and one other female were unconscious when they were rescued from a home along the 1000 block of Wilson Place.

The woman was transported to Frederick Health Hospital for her injuries and was later transferred to another facility, explained spokesperson for the fire and rescue division, Sarah Campbell.

The medical examiner’s office notified the fire and rescue division and a detailed report on the woman’s death is expected.

