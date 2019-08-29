Woman remembers husband who was murdered while driving for Uber

Police say the passenger admitted to being high on PCP when he shot and killed the victims

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — An Uber passenger claims he was high on drugs when he shot and killed both the driver and a fellow passenger.

Tchatchouo, of Frederick, Maryland, is left with only precious memories and many questions after the death of her husband, Beaudoin Tchakounte, on Tuesday night while he was working as an Uber driver in Oxon Hill.

“He was a loving and caring father. I’m trying to process but I cannot,” explained Carole Tchatchouo.

Tchakounte worked nearly every day of the week to help support his family in Frederick. He’d often venture into the D.C. area or surrounding cities to service Uber rides.

Tchatchouo said on Tuesday night, she called her husband but never got an answer.

“I was calling and calling, his phone was just going to voicemail. A strange number called me and maybe that’s him, maybe something happened to him and he’s trying to reach me now. I picked up the phone and the person said they were the sheriff, so I knew something bad happened,” Tchakounte explained.

According to Prince George’s County Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting along Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill around 9:45 p.m.

Shortly after, officers found Tchakounte and 32-year-old passenger, Casey Robinson, of Accokeek, dead from gunshot wounds.

“These people weren’t doing anything but minding their own business, pursuing their jobs, and going about their lives when they were attacked in this manner,” said Jennifer Donelan, director of media relations for the Prince George’s County Police Department.

A preliminary investigation reveals Tchakounte had picked up Robinson that evening, and later picked up 42-year-old Aaron Wilson, Jr.

“During that ride something went wrong, and he also tells us he was high on PCP,” explained Capt. Felipe Ordono with the homicide unit of the police department.

Wilson admitted to police that he was on the drug when he committed the crime. He was arrested at his home the next morning and charged with first and second degree murder.

Tchatchouo says her husband leaves behind four kids. She reminds them that he’s still present in their lives.

“He’s an angel now. He’s right here with us. You can always talk to him. He will always listen to you. You can always ask him anything that you want,” Tchatchouo said.

Police say there are no known connections between the victims and Wilson.