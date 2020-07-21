Woman pleads guilty to stealing from labor unions

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to embezzling more than $57,000 from two labor unions for which she served as president.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office said in a news release that 62-year-old Sandra King used money stolen from the unions to pay rent on her apartment, buy liquor and cover other personal expenses. King served as president of The Federation of Police and Security, which represents private security guards in Washington, D.C. and Bethesda, Maryland.

She also has served as president of the Alliance of Independent Workers, which represents staff members at the District of Columbia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

