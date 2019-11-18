Woman hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County woman is hospitalized after being exposed to carbon monoxide in her home early Monday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the 9200 block of Jones Mill Road in Chevy Chase. The call came in after the smoke alarm activated for heavy smoke in the home. Crews found high levels of carbon monoxide coming from the oil furnace due to a disconnected vent pipe. Officials say there was no CO detector in the home.

“We were able to do some air monitoring in there and they discovered extremely high levels of carbon monoxide. On the second floor of the home there were almost 600 parts per million,” said Dan Ogren, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief.

On January 1 2019, Montgomery County passed a law that requires all homes built before 2008 with fuel burning appliances or an attached garage to have carbon monoxide detectors.