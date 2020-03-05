Woman hit by train at Point of Rocks station

POINT OF ROCKS, Md. (WDVM) — A woman was struck by an oncoming train Thursday during the morning commute at the Point of Rocks MARC station, Maryland State Police said.
She suffered serious injuries; the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.
Police said the woman was crossing a pedestrian pathway, connecting the station parking lot to the train platform, when she was hit.
Police said the woman was breathing when she was taken to a hospital by a Maryland State Police helicopter.
Train traffic was stopped during the investigation. Frederick County Fire and Rescue units responded to the accident in addition to MSP.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
