Woman held without bond in murder case

She is accused of helping Frederick resident Ryan Bretzfelder conceal a crime

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – A woman charged in connection with her boyfriend’s murder is being held without bond after a hearing in Frederick County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Samantha Lynn Guthrie of Alexandria is accused of helping 43-year-old Frederick resident Ryan Bretzfelder conceal the crime.

Guthrie allegedly helped dispose of evidence and cover up the murder of her boyfriend Devon Wallace, after a dispute between Wallace and Bretzfelder.

She is also charged with neglect of a child.