Woman dies in Rt 28 crash, road closures in effect near I-270 ramp

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A woman died Tuesday morning in a crash on Rt 28, near the ramp from southbound I-270 in Rockville, Maryland, police said.

The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted at 1:30 p.m. the ramp from I-270 southbound onto westbound Rt. 28 is closed. Rt 28 between Hurley Ave and Nelson St is also closed.

According to the Coordinated Highways Action Response Team, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported shortly after 9 a.m.

1:40 p.m. July 28, 2020. Photo courtesy: https://chart.maryland.gov/

This is a developing story and will be updated.

