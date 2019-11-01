Woman dies after tree falls on car during storm

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died

COLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County woman died after a tree fell on top of her car during Thursday night’s heavy storms.

There were several emergency calls coming in as the storm and heavy winds rolled in with multiple trees down, flooding, and power outages. Montgomery County fire and rescue responded to the call for rescue at 9:45 Thursday night on Delford Avenue off Two Farm Road in Coleville. Firefighters were able to extricate the woman and she was taken to a local hospital.

“Our guys arrived and extricated her and transported her to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries,” said Battalion Chief Jay Blake, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue.

Crews will be cleaning up damages around the county for a couple of days, and officials say they have responded to close to a dozen vehicles stuck in water.