Woman dies after being struck by car

We will update this story when information becomes available

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A woman has died after being hit by a car on Wednesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police Twitter, the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the 2600 block of McAullife Drive in Twinbrook. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries. As to what exactly happened is still unknown.

McAullife Drive between Linthicum Street and Farragut Avenue is closed.

We have a reporter heading to the scene. We will update this story when information becomes available.