Woman charged with murdering her fiancé to remain in custody

A district court judged ruled Michelle Handorf to remain behind bars as she faces murder charges

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County, Maryland woman Michelle Handorf was in tears as she appeared at the Frederick County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon, where a judge ruled she is to remain in custody while facing murder charges.

Her appearance comes only a day after court records show she called 9-1-1 to report shooting her fiancé, Wesley Gibson.

“EMS responded and they transported [Gibson] to Meritus [Hospital] where he was pronounced deceased,” explained Frederick County Deputy State’s Attorney, Kirsten Brown.

The 37-year-old mom of two now faces first and second-degree murder charges.

According to court documents, county sheriff’s deputies responded to the home along South Mountain Road in Knoxville, Maryland after midnight on Tuesday morning.

Inside, Handorf was applying pressure to Gibson’s chest wound before being detained.

According to charging documents, Handorf reported to deputies that Gibson had grown increasingly angrier over the last couple of days leading up to the incident.

Handorf said Gibson suffered from PTSD and was abusive towards her. She says Gibson repeatedly threatened to kill her and her family.

On the night of the incident, Handorf reported that as Gibson was showering, he threatened to kill her, according to court documents. Handorf told investigators that she saw a gun on the nightstand in their bedroom, grabbed it and took out the magazine.

Documents state that she then put it in another room and when Gibson noticed it was missing Handorf reported that he yelled asking where it was. She then grabbed the gun, loaded it and put on the safety according to the court documents.

Handorf reported that he looked at her with a “crazy look” in his eye, turned to her, and that’s when documents say she fired a single shot.

Inside the courtroom, defense attorneys argued for Handorf’s monitored release describing the incident not as premeditated murder, but as an act of self-defense.

But prosecutors say she told relatives everything was fine. Records show no prior calls to the home for issues of domestic violence, prosecutors argued.

“It is a first-degree murder and we have to be cognizant of public safety and so we asked the judge to hold her without bond. There’s some allegations that there was a history of domestic violence. We’re certainly are looking into that,” Brown said.

Ultimately, Judge Eric Schaffer ruled Handorf remain at the adult detention center citing concern for public safety. The judge remarked that the murder case is “not run of the mill.”

Court documents show that Handorf’s two children were home at the time of the incident.

In court, attorney’s said the children would be looked after by family.