Woman arrested for kidnapping 4-year-old girl

The woman said she "didn't like the vibe" between the grandfather and little girl

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A woman is in jail after a kidnapping in Montgomery County Monday.

Yashica Terry, 39, was arrested after police say she kidnapped a 4-year-old girl and assaulted the girl’s grandfather as they were walking on Woodmont Ave in Bethesda.

Police say the pair was walking on the sidewalk on Woodmont Ave near Norfolk Ave, when Terry violently shoved the grandfather from behind, causing him to fall.

Terry then forcibly grabbed the girl and took her into a nearby store. The grandfather began calling out for his granddaughter and told witnesses that someone took her before he called 911.

Witnesses alerted officers that the man’s granddaughter had been taken into a nearby store and when officers went to the store, they located Terry keeping the 4-year-old child behind clothing racks. Employees stated that while in the store with the child, terry yelled at them and threatened to harm them.

Officers safely removed the child from the store. When detectives asked why Terry attempted to kidnap the child, she said quote, “felt the vibe between the male and child was off.”

“Officers went into the store and located the female and the granddaughter and they were able to take the granddaughter out safely,” said Officer Ana Hester of the Montgomery County Police Department.

The child was not injured and was reunited with her parents. Terry is being charged with child abduction, kidnapping, and first-degree assault.

She is being held without bond.